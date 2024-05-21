Iran sets date for 14th presidential election on June 28

(MENAFN) On Monday, Iran's government announced that the country's 14th presidential election would take place on June 28, as reported by the Iranian official news agency. This decision was reached during a meeting attended by key figures such as First Vice President Mohammad Mokhber, Judiciary Chief Gholamhossein Mohseni-Ejei, Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, Vice President for Legal Affairs Mohammad Dehqan, and representatives from the Iranian Constitutional Council and Interior Ministry.



The meeting took place amidst the backdrop of tragedy, with the confirmed deaths of Iranian Leader Ebrahim Raisi and several members of his accompanying team, including Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, in a helicopter crash near Varzaqan County on Sunday. Per Iran's Constitution, Article 131 dictates that in the event of the Leader's incapacitation, the first vice president assumes executive duties. Consequently, Mohammad Mokhber, currently serving as first vice president, has assumed the interim presidency and is tasked with organizing the presidential election within a maximum of 50 days.



During the meeting, the participants not only established the election date but also outlined the schedule for various election processes. This includes the formation of executive delegations, candidate registration, and the commencement of electoral campaigns. Per the outlined schedule, candidate registration will take place from May 30 to June 3, followed by the electoral campaign period from June 12 to 27.



The news agency further reported that the Constitutional Council has preliminarily approved the proposed election schedule, marking a significant step forward in the preparation for Iran's upcoming presidential election.

