Unprecedented earthquake swarm hits Campi Flegre, southern Italy

(MENAFN) Campi Flegrei, situated near Naples in southern Italy, has recently experienced a series of earthquakes of unprecedented magnitude over the past four decades, causing alarm among residents although no significant damage has been reported, according to authorities.



The National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology disclosed that the seismic activity commenced with a 4.4-magnitude earthquake recorded at 20:10 local time (16:10 GMT), occurring at a depth of 2.5 kilometers. Prior to this event, a 3.5-magnitude earthquake had struck, followed by numerous aftershocks.



Issuing a statement, the institute highlighted that the tremors, which commenced at 19:51 local time (17:51 GMT), were centered in the Campi Flegrei area, renowned for its volcanic activity. A total of 49 earthquakes were detected within a relatively short period.



Mauro De Vito, representing the National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology, underscored the unprecedented nature of this earthquake swarm, noting that it marks the most intense seismic activity recorded in the region over the past forty years.



In response to the seismic events, Mayor Luigi Manzoni announced via Facebook that schools in Pozzuoli, a locality within Campi Flegrei, would remain closed on Tuesday. Additionally, asylum centers have been established, with tents set up in designated areas such as parking lots and beachfront squares to accommodate residents who have been left fearful and unsettled by the earthquakes.

MENAFN21052024000045015682ID1108239370