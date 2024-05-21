Czech Republic reports around 15K infections with Pertussis, 6 die

(MENAFN) The Czech Republic is grappling with a significant surge in cases of whooping cough, with the State Health Institute (SZU) reporting nearly 15,000 cases and six fatalities since the onset of the year. In its latest epidemiological situation report released on Monday, the SZU highlighted a concerning uptick in instances of this highly contagious respiratory illness across the central European nation.



Since the beginning of the year, the Czech Republic has experienced a steady rise in whooping cough cases, with weekly infections surpassing 1,000 for nine consecutive weeks starting from March 18. The week of May 13-19 alone saw 1,383 new cases, bringing the total tally to 14,832 reported cases.



Local media have characterized this year's outbreak as the most severe in the country since the 1960s, attributing the surge to various factors. Among these are concerns regarding the efficacy of vaccines for teenagers and an overall decline in vaccination rates across the population.



According to the SZU's data, a significant portion of the reported cases, amounting to 4,200, pertained to individuals aged 15 to 19 years old. Furthermore, 1,112 cases were reported among individuals who had not received vaccination, while the vaccination status of another 2,573 individuals remained unknown, underscoring the challenges in addressing and containing the outbreak.

