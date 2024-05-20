Saudi Arabia’s evolving legal landscape presents wide-ranging business opportunities

(MENAFN- Oxford Business Group) Oxford Business Group collaborates with Eyad Reda Law Firm for

The Report: Saudi Arabia 2024



Riyadh, May 2024: Oxford Business Group (OBG) and Eyad Reda Law Firm LLP. (ERLF) have signed a partnership agreement aimed at deepening insights into Saudi Arabia's evolving legal framework and its impact on the economy, business and investment environment. This collaboration, formalised through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), will see ERLF provide valuable insights into the Kingdom’s legal framework for the forthcoming edition of The Report: Saudi Arabia 2024.



As OBG's partner for the legal framework chapter, ERLF will provide in-depth analysis of recent developments and reforms in the Saudi legal and regulatory landscape. The chapter will offer insightful perspectives on the implications of these changes for businesses and investors operating in Saudi Arabia, as policymakers work to promote transparency, efficiency and competitiveness in support of Vision 2030 objectives.



Eyad Reda, Managing Partner of ERLF, highlighted the firm's commitment to delivering comprehensive and informative analysis.



“We welcome the opportunity to partner with OBG in providing a thorough examination of Saudi Arabia's legal landscape. The aim is to provide comprehensive insights that empower decision-makers with the knowledge to effectively navigate the evolving legal terrain, and to promote an environment conducive to business growth and investment," he noted.



Busra Karacadag, OBG's Country Director for Saudi Arabia, highlighted the importance of the partnership in providing actionable intelligence to OBG's readership of investment and business decision-makers.



"Our collaboration with ERLF underscores our commitment to delivering impactful analysis for The Report: Saudi Arabia 2024. By leveraging ERLF's expertise, we aim to provide readers with critical insights into the legal framework that can facilitate informed decision-making," she added.



The Report: Saudi Arabia 2024 also benefits from the expertise and collaboration of other esteemed partners. These include the King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology (KACST), the Research Development and Innovation Authority and HSBC.



The Report: Saudi Arabia 2024 represents the culmination of over six months of extensive research conducted by OBG's team, featuring exclusive interviews with key stakeholders from government entities, chambers of commerce and leading corporations. Readers can anticipate gaining invaluable insights into Saudi Arabia's legal landscape and its implications for business and investment.





