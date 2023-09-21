Uzbekistan Airways Launches Flights To Moscow's Vnukovo

Flights from Tashkent to Moscow and back, as well as all flights from Uzbekistan's regions of Fergana, Namangan, Samarkand, Bukhara, Navoi, Karshi, Termez, Urgench, and Nukus to Moscow and back, will be operated at Vnukovo International Airport starting on October 1, 2023.

Nevertheless, two flights, including HY601/602 and HY603/604, from Tashkent will continue operating to Moscow's Domodedovo Airport.

The tickets to and from Vnukovo International Airport will be available for purchase on September 22.

As per data provided by Uzbekistan's Statistics Agency, 345,000 Russian tourists visited Uzbekistan from January through June 2023, which is 11.1 percent of the whole tourist influx (3.1 million).

In 2022, the number of tourists visiting Uzbekistan will have almost tripled compared to the previous year, increasing from 1.8 million to 5.2 million people. Russia's share of this number amounts to 10.9 percent (567,700 people).