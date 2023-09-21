Uzbekistan Airways Launches Flights To Moscow's Vnukovo

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, September 21. Uzbekistan
Airways will transfer the majority of flights from Moscow's
Domodedovo Airport to Vnukovo Airport, Trend reports.
Flights from Tashkent to Moscow and back, as well as all flights
from Uzbekistan's regions of Fergana, Namangan, Samarkand, Bukhara,
Navoi, Karshi, Termez, Urgench, and Nukus to Moscow and back, will
be operated at Vnukovo International Airport starting on October 1,
2023.
Nevertheless, two flights, including HY601/602 and HY603/604,
from Tashkent will continue operating to Moscow's Domodedovo
Airport.
The tickets to and from Vnukovo International Airport will be
available for purchase on September 22.
As per data provided by Uzbekistan's Statistics Agency, 345,000
Russian tourists visited Uzbekistan from January through June 2023,
which is 11.1 percent of the whole tourist influx (3.1
million).
In 2022, the number of tourists visiting Uzbekistan will have
almost tripled compared to the previous year, increasing from 1.8
million to 5.2 million people. Russia's share of this number
amounts to 10.9 percent (567,700 people).
