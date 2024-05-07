Abu Dhabi's New Molecular Diagnostics Lab Offers Quick Results, Streamlines Process

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Tue 7 May 2024, 12:25 PM

UAE's first-of-its-kind laboratory with comprehensive capabilities for advanced molecular and transplant diagnostics, cancer genomic profiling, and specialised immunology testing has opened at a leading quaternary care private hospital in the Capital.

The newly opened OncoHelix-CoLab enables several sophisticated tests to be performed locally. The new facility uses advanced technologies like next-generation sequencing (NGS), droplet digital PCR, and multi-colour flow cytometry to offer several advanced diagnostic tests.

The lab eliminates the need for the traditional time-consuming pack-and-ship approach, prevents samples from being sent out of the UAE, streamlines the process, cuts costs, and expedites results. It will improve patient care and contribute to the development of tailored healthcare solutions for the region's population.

Abu Dhabi-headquartered Burjeel Holdings' central laboratory Co-Lab, has partnered with Canada-based OncoHelix to unveil a state-of-the-art cutting-edge facility at Burjeel Medical City (BMC). OncoHelix is a leader in precision diagnostics, providing specialised molecular and immune profile testing for clinical diagnostics and translational research in North America and worldwide.

Deeper insights into pathology

Radha Krishna Panday, Ambassador of Canada to the UAE, John Sunil, CEO of Burjeel Holdings, and Dr Faisal Khan, CEO of OncoHelix, along with top officials from Burjeel Holdings attended the opening ceremony.

Dr Meer Taher Shabani Rad, chief medical officer of OncoHelix-CoLab, pointed out that the lab is a first-of-its-kind facility to utilise leading-edge international expertise to meet local needs.

“It offers a comprehensive suite of diagnostic services, providing deeper insights into disease pathology at a molecular level. Through this innovative collaboration with OncoHelix, we aim to address the unique healthcare challenges in the UAE and Mena region, paving the way for better-tailored healthcare solutions and improved patient outcomes.”

Dr Faisal Khan noted the groundbreaking partnership would revolutionise diagnostics through research and innovation.“Together with Burjeel Holdings, we aim to harness cutting-edge technologies to lay a strong foundation for an advanced translational research programme and to deliver evidence-driven precision diagnostics that promise better outcomes for patients in the Mena region,” Dr Khan noted.

Strengthening healthcare ecosystem

By reducing reliance on international services and offering unique medical solutions, the laboratory supports the UAE's strategic priorities of achieving self-reliance in healthcare and driving medical tourism. With strong capabilities in critical clinical areas, the lab is well-positioned to serve as a centre for research and development, contributing to innovation and advances in treatment.

The lab will nurture talent and expertise in esoteric diagnostics, and offer clinical training and fellowship programmes in molecular and transplant diagnostics, further building local capacity in advanced diagnostics.

