ICBA Strengthens Agricultural Research and Development Collaborations in Uzbekistan

(MENAFN- Virtue mena) Dubai, UAE, May 6, 2024 – The International Center for Biosaline Agriculture (ICBA) is strengthening agricultural research and development collaborations in Uzbekistan to support and advance initiatives aimed at sustainable agricultural development in the country.

During a partnership-building mission to Uzbekistan, ICBA’s senior delegation, including Dr. Tarifa Alzaabi, Director General; Dr. Charbel Tarraf, Chief Operations and Development; and Dr. Aziz Karimov, Head of ICBA’s Regional Office for Central Asia and South Caucasus, held a series of meetings with senior government officials and other partners to discuss ways to expand existing collaborations. The delegation was accompanied by H.E. Mohammad AlDaheri, Head of Economic, Political, and Media Affairs Section at the Embassy of the UAE in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

Dr. Tarifa Alzaabi said: “Building on our long-term partnerships with different stakeholders in Uzbekistan, we are working to explore new opportunities for collaboration in a range of areas, including agricultural science and innovation, capacity development and technology transfer. We have had many success stories in the country over the years and are currently implementing a major project in Karakalpakstan to support rural farming communities. We look forward to contributing to Uzbekistan’s efforts towards sustainable agricultural development, food security, and climate resilience.”

During a meeting with H.E. Aziz Abdukhakimov, Minister of Ecology, Environmental Protection and Climate Change of Uzbekistan, the delegation reviewed avenues for enhancing the existing partnership. In particular, the meeting discussed ICBA’s current projects in Uzbekistan, specifically the project targeting the Aral Sea region, and capacity development opportunities for the staff of the International Innovation Center for the Aral Sea Basin in such areas as land preservation and restoration, and scientific research.

The delegation also met with H.E. Academician Ibrokhim Abdurakhmanov, Minister of Agriculture of Uzbekistan, to discuss research and development collaboration to facilitate national efforts on sustainable agriculture and food security. Dr. Tarifa Alzaabi and H.E. Academician Ibrokhim Abdurakhmanov exchanged thoughts on the progress of ongoing projects and prospects for new initiatives in scientific research and capacity development with a special focus on the Aral Sea region.

The delegation also held a meeting with Mr. Baxitjan Xabibullaev, Director of the International Innovation Center for the Aral Sea Basin, to discuss ongoing collaboration in scientific research and technology transfer. The meeting highlighted the achievements and lessons learned to date during the implementation of the current project titled “Development of Sustainable Agricultural Production Systems in Degraded Areas of Karakalpakstan”. It also emphasized the importance of promoting and facilitating the adoption of climate-smart crops and technologies by farmers in the Aral Sea region.

Supported by the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development, the project has been implemented by ICBA in Karakalpakstan since 2022. The project aims to directly reach up to 15,000 farmers and agropastoralists in the Aral Sea region.





