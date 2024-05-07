Cloudibn Unveils Comprehensive Bundled Cybersecurity Services To Fortify Organizations Against Evolving Threat Landscape

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) CloudIBN, a leading provider of cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions, is proud to announce the launch of its comprehensive bundled cybersecurity services. Designed to empower organizations of all sizes to proactively safeguard their digital assets, these bundled services combine a range of specialized offerings to address the diverse challenges posed by today's dynamic threat landscape.



In an era where cyber threats are becoming increasingly sophisticated and pervasive, businesses need robust defense mechanisms to protect their sensitive data and systems. Recognizing this pressing need, CloudIBN has curated a suite of bundled cybersecurity services, each meticulously crafted to address specific facets of cybersecurity while seamlessly integrating to provide comprehensive protection.



Key highlights of CloudIBN's bundled cybersecurity services include:



Incident Response & Forensics | Threat Intelligence Services: Rapid response to security incidents coupled with in-depth forensics analysis and proactive threat intelligence to identify and mitigate emerging threats.



Vulnerability Assessment and Penetration Testing (VAPT): Comprehensive assessments of web applications, mobile apps, and cloud infrastructure to identify and remediate vulnerabilities before they can be exploited.



Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM): Continuous monitoring and enforcement of security policies to prevent misconfigurations and unauthorized access in cloud environments.



End-to-End Consulting in SIEM | SOAR | XDR: Strategic guidance and implementation support for Security Information and Event Management (SIEM), Security Orchestration, Automation, and Response (SOAR), and Extended Detection and Response (XDR) solutions.



IoT Security Services (IoTSS): Specialized services to secure IoT devices and ecosystems, safeguarding against potential breaches and ensuring integrity and confidentiality.



vCISO | Red Team Services: Access to virtual Chief Information Security Officer (vCISO) services for strategic cybersecurity guidance, along with simulated attack exercises by Red Teams to test organizational resilience.



Compliance & Regulatory Consulting: Tailored guidance to ensure cybersecurity practices align with industry standards and regulatory mandates, mitigating compliance risks.



Cyber Security Policy Development: Development of robust cybersecurity policies tailored to organizational needs, bolstering security posture and ensuring adherence to best practices.



Source Code Review | Security Architecture Review: Early identification and remediation of security flaws through comprehensive source code review and security architecture assessments.



Commenting on the launch, Pratik Shah, CTO of CloudIBN, said, "In today's hyper-connected world, cybersecurity is not just a priority; it's a business imperative. Our bundled cybersecurity services empower organizations to stay ahead of emerging threats by providing a holistic and proactive approach to security. Whether you're a small business or a large enterprise, our scalable and customizable solutions are designed to meet your unique cybersecurity needs."



For more information about CloudIBN's bundled cybersecurity services, visit their website.

About CloudIBN:

CloudIBN is a leading provider of comprehensive cybersecurity solutions, offering a wide range of services including incident response, VAPT, cloud security, consulting, and more. With a team of seasoned cybersecurity experts and a customer-centric approach, CloudIBN helps organizations across industries fortify their defenses against cyber threats and safeguard their digital assets.

