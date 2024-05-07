Emirates, Flynas Expand Interline Partnership

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Dubai: Emirates and flynas have signed an expanded two-way interline partnership on the sidelines of Arabian Travel Market (ATM), with plans to open up connections and more travel choices for flynas customers via Dubai.

The MoU was signed by Adnan Kazim, Emirates' Deputy President and Chief Commercial Officer, and Bander Almohanna, Group CEO and Managing Director of flynas, in the presence o Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman and Chief Executive, Emirates Airline and Group, and flynas Chairman Ayed Al Jeaid.

Emirates' current interline with flynas provides its customers with enhanced connectivity via its four gateways – Riyadh, Jeddah, Medinah and Dammam - to over 15 domestic points in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. It also includes the convenience of single ticket itineraries with onwards booking and baggage transfers.

With the expansion of the interline to a bilateral arrangement, flynas customers can connect across any of Emirates' gateways in the Kingdom to a select roster of onward destinations on the airline's network in the Far East, West Asia and Indian Ocean and Europe, via Dubai.

Once the expanded interline partnership is activated, customers will be able to book their travel on the flynas website, through online travel agencies as well as with local travel agents.

Emirates has been working with partners in Saudi Arabia to support the Kingdom's Vision 2030 plans, which includes efforts to attract tourists and promote tourism destinations. In 2022, Emirates signed an MoU with the Saudi Tourism Authority (STA) to boost inbound tourism into Saudi Arabia and attract new segments of travellers across the airline's extensive global network.

four gateways in KSA with 73 weekly flights, including A380 services to Riyadh and Jeddah.

