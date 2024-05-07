Tamil Nadu May See Hot, Humid Weather With Heavy Rainfall In Next Five Days

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "According to weather reports on Tuesday, rainfall will gradually intensify in parts of Tamil Nadu over the next two days. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert, predicting heavy rainfall in Salem, Krishnagiti, Vellore and Tiruppattar in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday IMD has also forecasted isolated heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on May 8 and 9.

ALSO READ: Heatwave forecast in 5 states today, showers in 7; Check weather update in your region ahead of third phase of LS pollsScattered light to moderate rainfall is likely to hit the southern states in the next five days. The IMD forecast said,“Isolated to scattered light to moderate rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm & lightning & gusty winds (30-40 kmph) very likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Rayalaseema, Telangana and Karnataka during next five days.”Heatwave in Tamil NaduHot and humid weather is expected to affect Tamil Nadu on May 8. Some parts of Tamil Nadu witnessed a heatwave on Tuesday, May 7.“Heatwave conditions are possible over parts of Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, interior Karnataka, and west Rajasthan,” Skymet Weather reported. The IMD forecast read on Tuesday,“Heat wave conditions are likely to prevail at isolated pockets over Interior Tamil Nadu, on May 7.\"ALSO READ: Weather updates: Heatwave reigns; IMD predicts rainfall in THESE states from May 5 to 9Predicting the weather for May 7 and May 8, the IMD said that due to humid air and high temperatures, hot and discomfort weather is very likely to prevail at isolated pockets over the rest of the Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal area the next five days, till May 11, the temperature in Tamil Nadu is likely to be 41-43 degrees Celsius at a few pockets over the plains of the north interior districts, 49-40 degrees Celsius over the plains of the rest of Tamil Nadu and 36-38 degrees Celsius over coastal Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, the IMD said READ: Weather Update: Heat intensity decreases in eastern India, IMD predicts rains in Bihar, West Bengal in next 24 hours“Humidity is likely to be about 40-55% in the afternoon hours and 50-85% during the rest of the day over the plains of interior districts; and 55-85% over the coastal areas during the next five days (May 7 to May 11),” the IMD said.

