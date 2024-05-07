Top Tier Clubs Request Brazilian Football Federation To Postpone Matches Due To Flood

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, May 7 (IANS) Following the devastating rains that resulted in the flooding of the state of Rio Grande Do Sul, top-tier clubs in the likes of Internacional, Gremio and Juventude have requested the Brazilian Football Federation to postpone their games for the next 20 days as they are all based out of the flooded state.

Alongside their appeal, the clubs have been actively trying to do their bit in the devastating incident. According to Brazil state agency, 'Agencia Brasil', 85 people died and 339 injured with 134 missing. More than 201,000 people are displaced with 153,824 homeless and 47,676 in public shelters.

A statement from the Gaucho Football Federation, which represents Internacional, Gremio and Juventude at the CBF, read "Considering the environmental, structural and humanitarian conditions, the Gaucho Football Federation - FGF informs that it sent a letter to the Brazilian Football Confederation - CBF , this Monday (6), requesting the postponement of the Gaucho teams' games in national championships, such as clients and visitors, for the next 20 days . In total, 390 municipalities are in a state of public calamity, in accordance with State Government Decree 57,603."

The three clubs have started donation drives and opened up their stadiums to those in need of shelter in such difficult times. Gremio was one such club that opened its doors for those in need before having to evacuate due to a "lack of infrastructure."

"The Arena do Gremio, which served as a temporary shelter for more than 500 people affected by the flood in Porto Alegre, faces a critical situation. Due to the lack of adequate infrastructure, including the absence of electricity and water, the Military Brigade will be responsible for transferring the homeless to locations with complete infrastructure. The stadium, which became a temporary refuge for those in need, is now unable to maintain its function as a shelter. Only security guards will remain in the Arena," read a statement posted on the official X (formerly known as Twitter) handle of Arena Do Gremio, the home of Gremio Football Club.

According to reports by Brazilian outlet Cadena SER, Brazilian and Gremio Striker Diego Costa was involved in the rescue of up to 100 people. The former Chelsea & Atletico Madrid striker helped by driving his jeep and jet ski along with his friends and helped in ferrying people to safety.

After reviewing the conditions ahead of Juventude's match against Atletico-GO, which was scheduled to be played on May 6, the Brazilian federation had postponed their game for a further date which has not been announced as of now.

"The CBF postponed all games in Rio Grande do Sul, in all competitions, which would be held until Monday (6). As a result, the match against Atletico-GO, in the Brasileirao, will be scheduled on another date to be announced in the coming days by the entity," read the statement posted by Juventude on 'X'.

