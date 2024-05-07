Renowned Journalist Sahar Zaman Conducts Powerful Workshop At AAFT School Of Journalism And Mass Communication

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida, March 31, 2024: The AAFT School of Journalism and Mass Communication was honored to host esteemed television news journalist and author, Sahar Zaman, for an enlightening workshop focused on the evolving landscape of journalism and the role of media in contemporary society. The workshop, characterized by insightful discussions and practical insights, provided students with a unique opportunity to learn from one of the most respected voices in the field of journalism.



Sahar Zaman's illustrious career spans over two decades, during which she has received numerous accolades and awards for her exceptional contributions to journalism. As a television news journalist, author, columnist, and cultural curator, she has been at the forefront of raising issues of national importance and advocating for citizens' rights and security through her prime-time shows.



During the workshop, Sahar Zaman shared her perspectives on the significance of journalism in shaping public discourse and fostering informed citizenship. She emphasized the importance of ethical reporting, integrity, and the responsibility of media professionals in upholding the principles of democracy.



"It was an honor to have Sahar Zaman share her wealth of knowledge and experience with our students," remarked Sandeep Marwah, President of Marwah Studios. "Her commitment to journalistic excellence and her dedication to advocating for social issues serve as an inspiration to aspiring journalists."



Sahar Zaman's recent work has expanded to include discussions on India's soft power and the role of culture in building bridges between nations. Her insightful commentary on current affairs and her efforts to highlight the creative economy have positioned her as a leading voice in the media landscape.



In recognition of her outstanding contributions to journalism and her commitment to promoting informed dialogue, Dr. Sandeep Marwah honored Sahar Zaman with a life membership of the International Journalism Centre. This gesture symbolized the institution's appreciation for her exemplary career and her dedication to upholding the values of responsible journalism.



The workshop conducted by Sahar Zaman provided students with valuable insights and inspiration as they embark on their journey to become future journalists and media professionals.



