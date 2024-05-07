Surrey Sign Spencer Johnson For Vitality T20 Blast

(MENAFN- IANS) London, May 7 (IANS) Surrey has signed Australian pacer Spencer Johnson for the first eight fixtures of the 2024 Vitality Blast.

After missing out on the T20 World Cup the left-arm quick will make an appearance in the absence of Reece Topley, Chris Jordan, Sam Curran, and Will Jacks, who all have been named in the England squad.

Additionally, Surrey suffered a setback in March when Australian all-rounder Aaron Hardie was pulled out of the team after three months to control his workload. Johnson will join Sean Abbott as the overseas option.

Johnson will join the squad ahead of the competition and will be available for the first match on May 30 at the Utilita Bowl as Surrey take on Hampshire. His first home game will be the double-header fixture against Somerset on June 2 at The Kia Oval. His final game will be the fixture against Glamorgan on June 21 at The Kia Oval.

"I'm very excited to join Surrey and I have some fantastic memories from playing at the Kia Oval last year. Surrey have a great squad and I can't wait to contribute with the ball in front of the packed out crowds in south London," Johnson said.

Alec Stewart, Director of Men's Cricket at Surrey CCC said. "Spencer is a highly talented cricketer who has shown his skills in white ball cricket at the highest levels. He will add strength to our bowling unit in the first part of the group stages when we have four players away at the World Cup with England."

He took five wickets for Invincibles in their successful 2023 campaign, including a remarkable 3 for 1 off 20 deliveries against Manchester Originals.

The 28-year-old is currently representing the Gujarat Titans in the IPL.