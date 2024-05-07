'Just Married' Arti Singh Offers A Peek Into Her 'Pehli Rasoi': 'Mithaas Aur Pyaar Se Bharpoor'

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, May 7 (IANS) Television actress Arti Singh, who recently tied the knot with businessman Dipak Chauhan, on Tuesday gave a peek into her 'pehli rasoi', which is full of sweetness and love.
The niece of Bollywood actor Govinda, Arti took to Instagram and shared a string of pictures with her two million followers.
The photos feature her wearing a bright red coloured ethnic suit, with a matching dupatta. She opted for minimal makeup, her hair tied in a bun with a gajra on it.
Arti, who was the fourth runner-up in 'Bigg Boss 13', accessorised the look with big golden earrings, and sported the sindoor and a mangalsutra.
She is seen cooking a sweet dish in the kitchen and is posing for the lens.
The post is captioned in Hindi: "Pehli Rasoi--mithaas aur pyaar se bharpoor #justmarried".
She is currently seen in the show 'Shravani'.
