Borussia Dortmund gears up for crucial Champions League clash against PSG in semifinal

(MENAFN) Borussia Dortmund, the German Bundesliga side, is poised for a significant UEFA Champions League clash against Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the semifinal second-leg encounter on Tuesday, with the ambition of securing their first Champions League final appearance since 2013. Holding a narrow one-goal advantage following their 1-0 victory in the first leg, the Black and Yellows are gearing up to face the already-crowned Ligue 1 champions in a bid to defend their lead and secure passage to the final stage of the prestigious tournament.



PSG's manager, Luis Enrique, acknowledged the unpredictable nature of football, emphasizing the importance of analyzing the chances created by both teams. Reflecting on the closely contested first leg, Enrique highlighted the significance of the upcoming fixture, noting the reversal of home and away advantages for both teams and the boost of having the crowd support in the second leg.



Meanwhile, Dortmund's head coach, Edin Terzic, expressed the team's aspirations to reach the final at Wembley Stadium, underlining the need to earn their place through determined performance. Terzic emphasized the importance of capitalizing on their slender lead while also aiming for victory in the second leg, highlighting the team's eagerness to seize the opportunity presented before them.



With Dortmund eyeing their second Champions League triumph since their memorable victory in 1997, PSG seeks to secure their maiden title after falling short in the 2020 final against Bayern Munich. As both teams prepare for a decisive showdown, the stage is set for an intense and captivating battle as they vie for a coveted spot in the illustrious Champions League final.

