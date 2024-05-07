Delhi Police Bust Drug Trafficking Syndicate; Arrest 3

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, May 7 (IANS) With the arrest of three persons, the Special Cell of Delhi Police has claimed to have busted a drug trafficking syndicate involved in supplying the psychotropic substance 'Alprazolam' in different parts of the country, an official said.

A police officer said three persons have been arrested in this connection and 4.7 kg Alprazolam valued at over Rs 1 crore was also recovered.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Rachit Kumar (22), a resident of Uttarakhand; Namit Chaudhary (34), a resident of Uttar Pradesh, and Vanga Rajender (49), a resident of Telangana.

According to the police, the accused had even set up an illegal manufacturing unit for Alprazolam in Gajraula in Uttar Pradesh.

Alprazolam was supplied through courier after concealing it inside a silver polythene to avoid detection by X-ray machines at courier companies and airports.

The police said that in the first week of February this year, an input regarding an inter-state narcotic drug cartel involved in the smuggling of psychotropic substances was received.

"During the investigation, members of this cartel were identified, and their activities were kept under surveillance," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Amit Kaushik.

The DCP further said that on April 25, the police team intercepted a suspicious parcel sent by the members of this cartel at a warehouse of a courier company in Delhi's IGI Airport.

"On opening the parcel, 2 kg of psychotropic substance packed in two packets of silver-coloured plastic polythene, covered from all sides by the two or three hard card boxes layers to avoid detection from X-ray machine was found," said the DCP.

During the investigation, a raid was conducted in Haridwar and the person who booked the alleged parcel was identified as Rachit, and he was arrested.

"At his instance, a packet containing 1 kg Alprazolam (disclosed by accused Rachit) was recovered from his house," said the DCP.

On the instance of Rachit, Namit, who supplied the seized contraband to him, was also arrested in Haridwar.

"Two packets containing a total 1.71 kg Alprazolam (disclosed by accused Namit) were recovered from his house at Bijnor," said the DCP.

During a further probe, the receiver of the seized parcel was identified as Vanga Rajender, and he was also arrested.

"In pursuant to the disclosure by Namit, a search warrant of a factory situated at Gajraula in Uttar Pradesh was obtained from a court. The search of the factory was conducted in the presence of police and officials of the drugs department of Amroha and a huge quantity of 1,570 kg (1,170 kg salt and 400 litres of chemicals) raw material used for manufacturing Alprazolam was recovered," said the DCP.

"This factory was running illegally and equipped with all equipment used for manufacturing Alprazolam. The factory has been sealed. The owner of the factory is still at large," the police officer added.