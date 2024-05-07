Cats In A Bag: Russia's Elite Clans Are At War With Each Other

Firstly, it could be that he simply took too much. Few Russian officials live off their salary alone. But there is an unwritten law that officials should not overdo it. With Putin having recently directed the Federal Security Service (FSB) to investigate corruption – most likely as an attempt to raise flagging popular and elite support – Ivanov was an obvious target.

The fact that Ivanov is alleged to have milked funds from the reconstruction of Mariupol – funds which had been channeled from Putin's hometown St Petersburg – would have made it personal.

But there are also suggestions of an intense rivalry between Ivanov and the head of military intelligence (GRU), Vladimir Alekseyev, who is thought to have masterminded the failed Skripal poisonings . The GRU and the ministry of defense have clashed over control of the remnants of the Wagner Group after the suspicious death of former Yevgeny Prigohzin in August last year.

This elite infighting reportedly extends to attempts by the intelligence services to weaken the power of the ministry of defense and Sergei Shoigu. There was talk of Shoigu's weakness in the autumn of 2022 when Russia suffered setbacks on the battlefield as a result of Ukraine's successful counter-offensive.

Now – despite recent military successes in Ukraine – there are signs that Russia's economy is in danger of overheating thanks to Putin's massive military overspend . Shoigu's rivals, keen to preserve their share of the pie, may see this as an opportunity to weaken his position.

Ivanov was arrested immediately after a meeting with Shoigu and, in the game of smoke and mirrors that is Kremlin politics, it may never be clear who was behind the arrest. The FSB, interior ministry and national guard all had reasons to want to weaken the defense minister.

But such an attack suggests that Russia's elite clans are fighting among themselves . There was an unwritten rule that the“wallets” of each clan would be left alone . Ivanov's arrest would appear to have destroyed this gentleman's agreement.

There are two likely candidates for the role of Ivanov's“nemesis”. One is the head of the National Security Council, Nikolai Patrushev , and his close allies, including FSB chief, Aleksandr Bortnikov . These two have been in a state of undeclared war with the defense ministry since 2014.

Patrushev has long been a major regime stakeholder and has long been known to be highly ambitious, perhaps to replace Putin himself . Anything that weakens Shoigu will be to his benefit.

In and out of favor: Vladimir Putin with Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu. Photo: Alexei Danichev / Sputnik / Kremlin pool via The Conversation



The other likely suspect is the head of Russia's national guard, Aleksandr Zolotov. Having long attempted to get his protégé, Aleksei Dyumin – a former head of Putin's security detail and a man tipped as a rising star – promoted to minister of defense , Zolotov may have decided to act now. It would be in the interest of Zolotov's faction to undermine Shoigu.

The Russian system relies on otmashka , a concept which reveals a lot about Russian politics under Putin. It essentially means that when a subordinate presents Putin with a scheme and he agrees, he does so in a way that provides no explicit instructions.