Cats In A Bag: Russia's Elite Clans Are At War With Each Other


5/7/2024 8:14:42 AM

(MENAFN- Asia Times) The recent arrest of Timur Ivanov , Russia's deputy defense minister and close ally of Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, has rocked the country's politics.

Ivanov was an important part of a powerful group that included Shoigu as his direct patron but also includes the billionaire oligarch Gennady Timchenko – a close associate of Vladimir Putin – and the powerful mayor of Moscow Oblast, Andrei Vorobyov .

Ivanov was reportedly known as “the wallet” of the Shoigu-Timchenko clan. A wallet is the nominal holder of assets and funds belonging to the clan. Putin's wallet is thought to be his old friend Sergei Roldugin, a cello player .

Ivanov was well-known for his lavish lifestyle and was reported to own property worth far more than his official salary could justify. His “divorced” wife, Svetlana Ivanova, was a regular visitor to the ski slopes at Courchevel. Their divorce was alleged to be a way to avoid sanctions imposed on Ivanov by the EU in October 2022.

After an intense and lengthy siege destroyed the Ukrainian port city of Mariupol in the early months of the war, Ivanov was put in charge of rebuilding the city as part of his brief which included major military construction projects . In the role, there was plenty of opportunity for graft and over the years he became known as“king of the kickback.”

But his family's lavish lifestyle was no secret. He was the subject of a 2022 investigation by researchers working with the late opposition leader and anti-corruption campaigner Alexei Navalny.


Cats In A Bag: Russia

Corruption among the political and military elites is a hallmark of Putin's Russia . So why has action been taken against Ivanov now? There are several theories.

Asia Times

