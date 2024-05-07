'Kantara' Star Rishab Shetty Casts His Vote, Flaunts Inked Index Finger In Pics

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, May 7 (IANS) The 'Kantara' fame actor Rishab Shetty on Tuesday shared a picture after he cast his vote in the third phase of the Lok Sabha elections.
Taking to Instagram, Rishab shared a photo wearing a half-sleeved white shirt and paired it with a white panache. In the photos, he is flaunting his inked index finger.
The post is captioned as: "Our Vote, our right #Election2024 #ParlimentaryElections".
On the work front, Rishab who took the fans and the audiences on the devotional ride with his sole holding 'Kantara: A Legend', has begun shooting for the much-awaited prequel to 'Kantara: Chapter 1'.
