               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

'Kantara' Star Rishab Shetty Casts His Vote, Flaunts Inked Index Finger In Pics


5/7/2024 9:00:13 AM

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, May 7 (IANS) The 'Kantara' fame actor Rishab Shetty on Tuesday shared a picture after he cast his vote in the third phase of the Lok Sabha elections.

Taking to Instagram, Rishab shared a photo wearing a half-sleeved white shirt and paired it with a white panache. In the photos, he is flaunting his inked index finger.

The post is captioned as: "Our Vote, our right #Election2024 #ParlimentaryElections".

On the work front, Rishab who took the fans and the audiences on the devotional ride with his sole holding 'Kantara: A Legend', has begun shooting for the much-awaited prequel to 'Kantara: Chapter 1'.

MENAFN07052024000231011071ID1108183198


IANS

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search