UAE Weather: Fair To Partly Cloudy Day Ahead

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Tue 7 May 2024, 7:17 AM

The UAE can expect a clear to partly cloudy weather at times on Tuesday (May 7), according to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM).

The met also noted that there's a chance of light rain in the western and southern areas.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels .

Temperature will reach up to 41oC and 39oC in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, respectively.

Light to moderate wind, freshening at times, are expected to blow in the country, causing dust.

The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea

ALSO READ:

UAE: More rains this week; showers to continue till summer begins

UAE: Top 3 areas that received heaviest rains last week

UAE: Heavy rains turn desert green; top spots to visit