Unlocking Longevity. Can Healthcare Technology Help People Achieve Quality And Quantity?

(MENAFN- 3BL) Laura Mauri , Chief Scientific and Medical Officer at Medtronic

My work has always been related to science, patients, and technology. From caring for cardiology patients, to conducting clinical research, and now as Chief Scientific and Medical Officer at Medtronic, I've long been interested in how we bring novel technology forward most efficiently and make it as accessible as possible.

At the intersection of patient care and technology lies longevity - a journey toward both quality and quantity of life.

A recent survey conducted by Medtronic in collaboration with Morning Consult sheds light on what many Americans think about longevity. A profound number of them want to extend their lives well into their golden years, aiming for the age of 90 and beyond. Yet, amidst this aspiration, a resounding truth emerges - two out of three Americans would choose a shorter, healthier life over a prolonged one with health issues.

Health tech for a better future

In 2024, the convergence of healthcare and technology offers unprecedented promise. However, this recent survey shows only 39% of U.S. adults actively engage in preventative health measures, and just 29% discuss longevity with their doctor. And despite 80% of Americans believing in the potential of healthcare technology to enhance longevity, only 18% are harnessing its power.

As leaders in global healthcare technology, we are poised to bridge this gap between aspiration and action. Just as consumer technology has revolutionized our lives, healthcare is also experiencing a transformative shift. From personalized treatments to AI-powered devices, technology is reshaping healthcare and empowering individuals to take control of their health.

Innovation with purpose

At Medtronic, our commitment goes beyond innovation - it's about making a tangible difference in people's lives. We understand that true value lies not in the complexity of technology, but in its ability to simplify and enhance the lives of patients.

Whether it's revolutionizing insulin delivery to provide freedom and peace of mind for diabetics, advancing minimally invasive surgical techniques to reduce hospital stays for patients, or applying AI to colonoscopies to better detect cancer - our focus remains steadfast on improving patient outcomes and experiences so they can get back to living their best lives.

Think T.E.C.H.

To increase awareness of the power of healthcare technology, we're sharing four actions to help people take charge of their health and live their best life using the acronym T.E.C.H.:



Talk to your doctor: Thanks to technologies like AI, there are new screening options that help detect and treat diseases earlier, including several common cancers and avoiding stroke. Ask your doctor what's available and how it might benefit you.

Explore treatment options: Embrace innovative solutions to manage chronic conditions like diabetes, high blood pressure, and heart disease, while reducing reliance on opioids for chronic pain management.

Check your assumptions: Overcome fears of lengthy hospitalizations or recovery times by exploring minimally invasive surgical procedures that offer quicker recoveries and fewer complications. Honor your needs: Communicate your priorities to your doctor to ensure that your treatment plan aligns with your lifestyle preferences, whether it involves attending special events, pursuing hobbies, or simplifying your care routine.

The future of healthcare is bright. Our collective challenge lies in ensuring equitable access to these advancements and inspiring widespread commitment to proactive health investment. By bridging this gap, we can unlock a future where every individual can enjoy the best of both worlds - more time filled with enriching experiences and vibrant well-being.

About the Consumer Perceptions of Longevity Survey: The survey was conducted by decision intelligence company Morning Consult among a nationally representative sample of 2,200 adults in the U.S. from February 15-20, 2024, with an unweighted margin of error of +/- 2 percentage points.