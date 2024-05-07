Delhi Court Defers Order On Framing Charges Against Former WFI Chief To May 10

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, May 7 (IANS) A Delhi court on Tuesday deferred order on framing of charges against BJP MP and former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, in a sexual harassment case in which several women wrestlers accused him of indulging in an inappropriate behaviour.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) Priyanka Rajpoot of Rouse Avenue Courts said that the order will be pronounced on May 10.

The delay in the order comes as there were some final changes to be made in the order and it was not ready on Tuesday.

Last time, the court dismissed an application by Singh seeking further examination of evidence concerning his whereabouts on the date -- September 7, 2022 -- of an alleged incident.

The plea had argued for a detailed investigation into Singh's claims of being abroad when the incident purportedly took place.

The application had also demanded that the Delhi Police produce the Call Detail Record (CDR).

Additional Public Prosecutor Atul Srivastava, representing the Delhi Police, had opposed the application, arguing that the timing of the request was strategic and intended to prolong the case.

He had stressed the potential legal ramifications of reopening the investigation at this stage.

Meanwhile, the counsel for the complainants had criticised the application as a tactic to delay the proceedings.

They argued that the necessary documents should have been procured earlier under Section 207 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), which deals with the communication of evidence to the accused.