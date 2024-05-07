Healthcare Advocate Dr. Richard Levin Joins Finn Partners

(MENAFN- PRovoke) NEW YORK - Public health advocate Dr. Richard Levin has joined Finn Partners as chief health affairs counselor.



Levin, who is a cardiologist, brings decades of experience in medicine, advocacy and academia to the newly created advisory role. For the last 11 years, Levin has served as president and CEO of The Arnold P. Gold Foundation, which champions humanism as well as science in healthcare.



“Dr. Richard Levin, who humbly prefers Rich when introduced, is among the nation's top voices for humanism in patient care - the synergistic mixture of scientific excellence, compassion, and collaboration,” said Gil Bashe, chair global health and purpose, to whom Levin reports.“During his tenure at The Gold Foundation, he rallied the government, medical schools, and industry to unite around patient experience and empathy.”



Before joining the Gold Foundation, Levin served as dean of the faculty of medicine and inaugural vice-principal for health affairs at McGill University in Montreal. He

also was a professor of medicine in cardiology, director of cardiology training, and vice dean for education, faculty, and academic affairs at the NYU Grossman School of Medicine and NYU Langone Health.



Levin served two terms as president of the New York City affiliate of the American Heart Association, the organization's founding office.



“In a time of disruption and accelerated change throughout the health ecosystem, having Rich aboard will be an advantage for our clients who combine science and humanistic care to achieve optimal health outcomes,” said Fern Lazar, managing partner and global health practice lead.“I am thrilled to have the breadth of his scientific and clinical experience and health policy expertise connected to Finn.”

