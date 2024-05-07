Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan Embark On Partnership In Mandatory Health Insurance

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijan's State Agency on Mandatory Health Insurance and theState Medical Insurance Fund of Uzbekistan have signed a memorandumon cooperation and mutual activity, Azernews reports, citing AZERTAC.

The document was inked by Chairman of the Board of the StateAgency, Zaur Aliyev, and the Executive Director of the Fund, ZokhidErmatov.

The memorandum envisages the establishment of partnership,efficient and mutual cooperation between the two institutions, aswell as implementation of joint measures to enhance the mandatoryhealth insurance system.

The sides also agreed to exchange experience on applying methodsof monitoring the quality of medical care, preferential drugprovision, financial mechanisms, information technologies and othertypes of activities within the mandatory medical insurance, andcollaborate on issues of mutual interest.

“The introduction of mandatory health insurance in Uzbekistan iscarried out gradually in several regions. Starting from 2025,mandatory medical insurance will be applied throughout the entireterritory of Uzbekistan," the Agency said.