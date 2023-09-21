Automotive Lighting Market Size To Attaind 54.7 Billion By 2032 | CAGR: 6.7% | Datahorizzon Research

According to DataHorizzon Research , The automotive lighting market size was valued at USD 28.9 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 54.7 Billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 6.7%. The report comprehensively analyzes the global market scenarios with key takeaways. The report also highlights the present and future trends in the industry with actionable market insights.

The increase in automobile manufacturing globally has resulted in the growth of spare parts such as lighting, seatbelts, music systems, and ambient lighting. With the increasing demand for automobiles, there is a high need for aftermarket and sales for automotive lighting. Lighting equipment such as LED and halogens are in high demand, and with a wider availability of LEDs, road visibility is improved while ensuring the safety of passengers.

The Government regulation regarding road safety has ensured the sales of automotive lighting to grow forward. With the BS6 norms applied in India, vehicle manufacturers must adhere to these norms. This has helped the market for automotive lighting to grow positively. Vehicles are now equipped with ADAS, crash detection sensors, and blind spot detection. The introduction of LEDs and DRLs in vehicles has driven the market for automotive lighting, as LED and HIDs have a better fothan traditional lamps. Additionally, DRL, termed Daylight Running lamps, proves to be very beneficial in cases of heavy fog. This enables the riders and pedestrians with visibility to passersby around them.

The demand for premium vehicles has triggered a huge need for advanced safety features in cars. However, apart from the standard government mandates, manufacturers prefer adding more features to the car to improve its look and feel. Ultimately, these rich features, such as lane departure warning, forward collision warning system, and others, enable the premiumization of the vehicle. With the ongoing trend of electric vehicles available at premium costs, the lighting and electrical equipment have gained huge traction for these vehicles.

