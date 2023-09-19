Isli Incursion Into Jenin Camp Leads To Three Palestinian Martyrs And Dozens Injured

Three Palestinian youths were martyred and approximately thirty other Palestinian citizens were injured by Israeli occupation forces' gunfire during their incursion into Jenin camp on Tuesday evening.

Sources within Jenin camp identified the martyred individuals today as the resistance fighters Raafat Khmeisah and Mahmoud Al-Saadi, and Mahmoud Ararawi, 24 years old.

Fierce clashes erupted as the Israeli forces rapidly invaded the camp, engaging in confrontations with an undercover unit that was reinforced with dozens of vehicles, bulldozers, helicopters, and drones. One of the drones was detonated at a specific location within the camp.

The occupation forces besieged the home of a fugitive from the Al-AMartyrs' Brigades, the armed military wing of Fatah movement, shelling and fiercely clashing with the resistance.

Media sources within Jenin camp confirmed that the shelling targeted mosques and houses, causing significant damage and fires.

The same sources indicated that the occupation forces managed to arrest two young men amidst reports of the survival of the wanted Al-AMartyrs' Brigades leader, Mohammed Abu Al-Baha, in the operation.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health had previously announced seriinjuries caused by live Israeli bullets, reaching Jenin Governmental Hospital, alongside several other injuries to Palestinian citizens in Jenin camp.

According to the Ministry of Health, two were martyred, and 12 were seriously injured, among the 15 casualties who were taken to Jenin Governmental Hospital.

Eyewitnesses reported intense armed confrontations unfolding in Jenin with the Israeli occupation forces, who infiltrated the camp from multiple axes.

Local sources stated, "Israeli military reinforcements, accompanied by a bulldozer, are heading towards Jenin camp, where the occupation forces are besieging the house of one of the fugitives."

The same sources revealed that the occupation army deployed snipers on the rooftops of buildings in Jenin camp.

The occupation forces launched a guided missile towards the house of the released prisoner Mohammed Abu Al-Baha, a leader of Al-AMartyrs' Brigades, a faction of Fatah, in Jenin.

Eyewitnesses and local sources confirmed that the situation inside the camp is extremely difficult, stating that the occupation army is preventing the arrival of ambulance vehicles to transport the injured.

The Al-AMartyrs' Brigades, the armed wing of Fatah, stated that its fighters took the lead against the Israeli special units and bravely faced them, detonating an explosive device in a vehicle belonging to the army during the invasion of Jenin camp. They also rained fire on the occupying soldiers as they worked to remove them from the camp.

The Palestinian presidency condemned the occupation's crimes against the Palestinians in Jenin, Gaza, and variPalestinian governorates. Nabil Abu Rudeineh, the official spokesperson for the Palestinian presidency, stated that the ongoing Israeli aggression against our people in Gaza, Jenin, and other Palestinian cities would bring violence and escalation to the entire region.

He added that the continued daily killings of our people, the latest of which was in Jenin and Gaza, resulting in the martyrdom of three citizens and the injury of dozens, are the responsibility of the occupation authorities, pushing matters towards a comprehensive confrontation that no one can bear the consequences of.

He said,“The U.S. administration must realize that the region is on the brink of explosion due to Israeli aggression in killing, destruction, and land theft. The U.S. administration must intervene immediately to stop this Israeli madness before things reach the stage of an explosion that everyone will pay the price for.”

Hamas also condemned the aggression on Jenin on Tuesday evening, describing it as a barbaric Israeli aggression on Jenin camp.

The movement stated in a statement that the Al-Qassam Brigades, along with the Al-ABrigades and the Jenin Brigade, uncovered a special Zionist force that infiltrated Jenin camp and engaged them in direct clashes with automatic rifles. They also detonated several powerful explosive devices, causing multiple injuries among the invading occupation forces in the camp.

On the Israeli side, Channel 12 reported that the occupation army launched a suicide drone attack in Jenin.

According to Israeli journalist Shai Levi, a force of "Duvdevan undercover" and soldiers from the "Sayeret Golani" unit and the so-called "Border Guard" participated in the operation in Jenin camp.

Israeli sources reported that the occupation army continues its attempts to withdraw a bulldozer under heavy cover after it was disabled by an explosive device near the Jenin camp.

The Israeli army radio confirmed the explosion of an explosive device in a military vehicle belonging to the army in Jenin camp.

Israeli journalist Amir Bohbot stated that the operation in Jenin has ended, where two members of the Jihad were arrested, and 15 people were injured.



