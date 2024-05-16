Turkish Defense Industry Achieves Self-Sufficiency In Military Cable Production

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Ulviyya Shahin Read more

Military cable dependence on foreign sources decreases. However,domestic production rises, serving more than 50 Turkish defenceindustry companies.

Cables meeting military standards used in national platformsdeveloped within the Turkish defence industry are beingnationalised. Established through a brand partnership in 2021 andgaining legal personality in 2023, MİLKAB (National Cable) DefenceIndustry Inc., within the scope of the National Technology Move,acquired military cables sourced from abroad. At this stage, MİLKABis intensively engaged in producing cables for land, air, sea,rocket, missile, and satellite platforms, requiring R&D anddesign efforts and operating under challenging workingconditions.

Producing cables that comply with military standards, are highlyresistant to wear, friction, impact, temperature, chemicals, andcorrosion, halogen-free, fire-resistant, low-smoke density,resistant to strength, and suitable for all special purposes,MİLKAB completed its first successful product development work withthe Silikon Güç Grubu Kablo Ailesi (Silicon Power Group CableFamily) for the ASELSAN Gücümüz Bir (Our Power One) Platform. In ashort time, MİLKAB has reached a point where it serves more than 50Turkish defence industry companies in its nationalisationefforts.

Yavuz Ekinci, General Manager of MİLKAB, stated that in linewith the strategy of creating a strong sub-industry for SMEs withinthe framework of the leadership of the Presidency of DefenceIndustries, such as ASELSAN, TUSAŞ, HAVELSAN, ROKETSAN, İŞBİR,FNSS, BMC, NUROL, OTOKAR, and shipyards, many original designplatform projects have been implemented by mentoring in theproduction of subsystems, components, parts, and components.

Ekinci emphasised that MİLKAB aims to eliminate foreigndependence on cables requiring military standards within theseplatforms and mentioned that they have quickly made their cableproduct families available for use on platform and subsystembases.

Intensive work for national defence products

Expressing their pride and happiness in supporting the effortsto increase the domesticity rate in the defence industry within theframework of the National Technology Move, Ekinci stated: "Our maingoal is to produce cables used in defence industry projects, whichare sourced from abroad, using domestic resources and capabilities are striving to bring these products to our defence industrycost-effectively, with quality and speed, after R&D, testing,and qualification processes.

By nationalising silicone power cables within the ASELSANGücümüz Bir Platform, we became one of the 150 companies supportingthis effort in the Platform. Taking strength from the productnationalisation we made for ASELSAN, our cooperation continues forthe nationalisation of cables used in various projects of ROKETSANand HAVELSAN. In addition, our collaborations with manufacturersengaged in wiring activities for our main contractor companies areincreasing in a cost-effective manner."

Enriching product portfolio

Stating that they aim to be a reliable strategic businesspartner for the Turkish defence industry in military cableproduction, Ekinci said that they continue their activities withthe effort to achieve the difficult goal by using R&D-basedstudies and utilising the testing and certification infrastructurein the country.

Yavuz Ekinci mentioned that they also take steps to exportcables used in domestic projects to friendly and allied countries,taking the Strategic Plan published by the Presidency of DefenceIndustries for the 2024-2028 period as a guide. He noted that theycontinue to work to enrich localization-nationalization efforts,increase export opportunities, and expand the productportfolio.