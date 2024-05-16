GSMA M360 Eurasia 2024 Kick-Off In Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The international conference, hosted by Azercell,brought together international industry leaders inBaku

The second iteration of the GSMA M360 Eurasia series inAzerbaijan commenced today. Similar to last year, the event is heldwith the support of the Ministry of Digital Development andTransport of the Republic of Azerbaijan and host sponsorship of“Azercell Telecom” LLC, bringing together executives from leadingmobile and vertical sectors, as well as regulatory figures acrossthe region in Baku.

The opening of the conference took place with the participationof the Deputy Minister of Digital Development and Transport of theRepublic of Azerbaijan Samir Mamedov, Regional Director of theInternational Telecommunication Union for the CIS Natalia Mochu,General Director of the Regional Commonwealth of CommunicationsAlexey Borodin, CRO of GSMA and President of the Mobile forDevelopment Foundation John Giusti and other high-levelstakeholders. This year's edition is centered around the theme of“The Power of Digital”.

The first day of the event was focused on the latest digitaltrends, featuring discussions on the impact of AI across varioussectors, policies for the connectivity ecosystem, and more.

Executive Advisor to the CEO of Azercell, Okan Chimen, addressedthe session on Digital DNA, highlighting the importance ofpreparing future generations for the evolving labor market:“Thetopic holds immense relevance for all market players. The emergenceof new technologies and rapid industrial advancements presents bothopportunities and challenges for telecom companies. To maintain aleading position in this landscape, we must apply cutting-edgetechnologies and innovative solutions, which is possible onlythrough a strong human capital base. Consequently, we prioritizethe continual development of our employees. In 2023 alone, Azercellallocated US$1.3 million towards human capital development,underscoring our commitment to nurturing talent. I believe that theinnovative ideas and successful experience presented at theconference will further enhance the efficiency of efforts in thisrealm within the country”.

It is worth mentioning that this year's conference featuresspeakers from the top management of international companies such asMicrosoft, Google, Amazon Web Services, Word Bank, e&International, Beeline, Vodafone Group, Turkcell, East Telecom, andothers. The second day of the two-day conference will cover topicssuch as ESG, green technologies, next-generation networks,cybersecurity, etc.