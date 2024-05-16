State Reception On Behalf Of President Ilham Aliyev Hosted In Honor Of President Lukashenko At Gulustan Palace

( MENAFN - AzerNews) A state reception on behalf of Ilham Aliyev, President of theRepublic of Azerbaijan, was hosted in honor of AleksandrLukashenko, President of the Republic of Belarus, at the GulustanPalace in Baku, Azernews reports.

