Qatar's Inland Sea Among 'Top 100 Beaches Of The World'

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Marivie Alabanza |The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: There are tens of thousands of beaches around the globe, but what truly makes a beach stand out as one of the best in the world?

According to BeachAtlas, a London-based website specialising in global beaches, "the quest for the world's best beaches typically focuses on their visual allure- powdery sands and clear blue waters."

However, this year BeachAtlas has broadened its criteria. Beyond the classic beauty, they've considered factors like natural diversity, local community value, cultural significance, and DEI (Diversity, Equality, Inclusion), recognising beaches where visitors feel represented and comfortable, regardless of background, identity, and abilities.

“This is the first selection ever to expand and encompass diverse criteria ... to shine a light on those beach gems that typically don't make it onto traditional, unidimensional 'best beach' lists," the company said on its website.

Using a unique algorithm, BeachAtlas shortlisted 100 beaches based on the new criteria. Travel experts, influencers, photographers, bloggers, and journalists from around the world then voted, adding their personal insights to refine the list and rank the Golden Beach Award 2024 Top 100 Beaches in the World.

As per the survey, the Inland Sea (Khor Al Udaid) ranked as the 89th best beach in the world this year. Located in the southeast part of Qatar, the Inland Sea beach is "uniquely nestled between desert dunes and ocean waves, creating a remarkable ecosystem. This spot is not just a beach; it's a fusion of natural wonders and a peek into the past, rich with fossils along its shores."

"This beach is a blend of natural beauty and storied history, making it a fascinating visit," the listing noted.

Image: Discover Qatar

This recognition highlights Khor Al Udaid's breathtaking natural beauty and rich cultural heritage.

On Visit Qatar's website, a traveler described the Inland Sea beach as "one of the most unusual yet attractive destinations imaginable. The pristine sea and ever-changing sands make visits totally memorable."

Visitors to the Inland Sea can witness a rare meeting of sand dunes and the sea. According to Visit Qatar, this unique cycle brings in a variety of fish, crustaceans, and turtles. Flamingos, migrating ducks, Arabian Oryx, and gazelles can also be spotted.

"The sea recedes in the evening and the beach becomes deserted again, while dunes magically change colour under golden sunsets," it added.

Image: BeachAtlas

Qatar's Inland Sea ranked behind UAE's JBR Beach (8th place) and Saudi Arabia's Umluj Beach (41st), making it the third-best beach in the Middle East and the Arab region.

Bora Bora in French Polynesia topped this year's list of best beaches, followed by Boulders in South Africa, Waikiki in the USA, and Copacabana in Brazil.

Thailand's Maya Bay, Black Sand Beach in Iceland, Glass Beach in the USA, JBR Beach in the United Arab Emirates, Skeleton Coast in Namibia and Omaha Beach in France claimed the 5th to 10th spots, respectively.

Other beaches in Asia that made it to the top 100 list include Thailand's Pattaya Beach (12th), Indonesia's Kelingking Beach (34th), India's Baga Beach (35th), Japan's Okinawa Beach (36th), Philippines' Hidden Beach in Palawan (37th), South Korea's Haeundae Beach in Busan (55th), Philippines' Nacpan Beach in Palawan (65th), Thailand's Railay Beach West (66th), and Singapore's Siloso Beach in Sentosa Island (91st).

Here's the full list of BeachAtlas' Top 100 Beaches in the World 2024.

