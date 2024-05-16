Kuwait Amb. In Washington Gets Reassured About Kuwaitis' Conditions

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, May 16 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Ambassador to the United States Sheikha Al-Zain Al-Sabah paid on Thursday a visit to Boston Children's Hospital to meet and get reassured about the conditions of Kuwaiti patients treated there and be informed about their needs.

Speaking to KUNA, Sheikha Al-Zain affirmed her keenness on following up the conditions of Kuwaitis receiving treatment at US hospitals.

Accompanied by the representatives of the embassy and the Kuwait health bureau in Washington, Sheikha Al-Zain said she met with the hospital's medical team during the visit. (end)

