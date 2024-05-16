Fedorov, Blinken Visit Drone Production Facility In Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister for Innovation, Education, Science and Technology Development - Digital Transformation Minister Mykhailo Fedorov and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken have discussed the peculiarities of drone production.

The relevant statement was made by Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister for Innovation, Education, Science and Technology Development - Digital Transformation Minister Mykhailo Fedorov on Telegram , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

<script async src=" data-telegram-post="zedigital/4524" data-width="100%"></script>

In particular, Minister Fedorov showed the U.S. Secretary of State one of drone production facilities. The drones manufactured there are“actively purchased by the state and supplied to the front”.

The meeting was also attended by U.S. Special Representative for Economic Recovery in Ukraine Penny Pritzker and United States Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget A. Brink.

“We discussed the peculiarities of production, logistics in wartime conditions, and the production localization of component parts for unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). The delegation saw how Ukrainian innovations are produced, such as FPV drones and attack copters, which are widely used on the battlefield and have already proven to be effective. In fact, most Russian tanks and various armored vehicles are destroyed by Ukrainian drones,” Fedorov noted.

The Ukrainian official emphasized that the United States is a strategic partner of Ukraine, whose assistance has a critical effect on the situation on the battlefield and the country's economic conditions.

“It is important for partners to understand what is happening inside Ukraine's defense industry and what are the real cooperation opportunities. The market is growing and scaling up rapidly, and we need more investment to cover the frontline needs and use the latest technologies,” Fedorov added.

During a press briefing, Blinken announced an additional assistance package for Ukraine's defense industry, totaling USD 2 billion . The Defense Enterprise Fund was created to transfer the funds.

“Clear actions at the right time. I am grateful to Antony Blinken, Penny Pritzker and Bridget Brink for their visit and systematic unwavering support for Ukraine,” Fedorov concluded.

A reminder that Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs for Digital Development, Digital Transformation and Digitalization of Ukraine Anton Demiokhin spoke at the UN of Ukraine's experience in cyber diplomacy and strengthening cyber resilience in the face of Russian aggression.

Photo: Mykhailo Fedorov, Telegram