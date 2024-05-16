JAF Executes Three Airdrops On Southern Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 16 (Petra)-- The Jordan Armed Forces - Arab Army (JAF), Thursday, carried out three airdrops of humanitarian aid in light of war which turned the Gaza Strip into a theater of operations where the civilian populace is severely lacking in food and supplies for relief.As a result of the ongoing Israeli war on the Gaza Strip, relief and humanitarian aid were dropped by air.Three aircraft took part in the aid landing operation: one from the Royal Jordanian Air Force, one from the Arab Republic of Egypt, and one from the Federal Republic of Germany.Since the beginning of Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip, the JAF has conducted 94 airdrops, and 244 airdrops in collaboration with brotherly and friendly countries.