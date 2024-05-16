India Has Awarded Tenders For Setting Up 412,000 Tonnes Of Green Hydrogen Production Capacity: MNRE

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, May 16 (KNN) In a significant stride towards realising its ambitious green hydrogen goals, India has awarded tenders for establishing 412,000 tonnes of green hydrogen manufacturing capacity and 1.5 gigawatts (GW) of electrolyser manufacturing capacity, Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) announced.

Addressing the World Hydrogen Summit 2024 in the Netherlands on Wednesday, MNRE Secretary Bhupinder S Bhalla highlighted India's achievements under the Strategic Interventions for Green Hydrogen Transition (SIGHT) program and the progress of pilot projects under the National Green Hydrogen Mission.

Bhalla emphasised India's advantages as a green hydrogen producer, particularly its status as one of the cheapest sources of renewable energy.

This move positions India as a leader in the transition towards a more inclusive and environmentally-conscious energy landscape.

Last year, the MNRE launched the National Green Hydrogen Mission, under which the SIGHT programme aims to establish an electrolyser manufacturing base and green hydrogen production facilities.

Under Component 1 of SIGHT, the MNRE has allocated Rs 4,440 crore for manufacturing electrolysers from FY26 to FY30, while Component 2 deals with an allocation of Rs 13,050 crore for producing green hydrogen during the same period.

The overarching objective of the mission is to make India the global hub for the production, usage, and export of green hydrogen and its derivatives.

India's green hydrogen production capacity is likely to reach 5 million tonnes per annum, with an associated renewable energy capacity addition of about 125 gigawatts (GW), contributing to the reduction in dependence on imported fossil fuels.

The achievement of the Mission's targets is expected to reduce cumulative fossil fuel imports worth Rs 1 lakh crore by 2030 and avert nearly 50 million tonnes of CO2 emissions annually through the production and use of the targeted quantum of green hydrogen.

