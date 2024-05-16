Fuel Prices Drop Starting Friday May 17

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) Fuel prices drop starting Friday!

The Ministry of Energy announced good news for drivers and consumers in general: fuel prices will experience a decrease starting next Friday, May 17.

According to the information provided by the Secretariat, 95 octane gasoline will register a drop of five cents per liter, reaching a total of one dollar and five cents. On the other hand, 91 octane gasoline will also see a decrease in price, this time by four cents, remaining at 96 cents per liter.

In addition, low sulfur diesel is not far behind in this price adjustment, as it will experience a reduction of four cents per liter, reaching 86 cents.

These current prices will go into effect at 6:00 am on Friday, May 17 and will remain in effect until 5:59 am next Friday, May 31.

This news will undoubtedly be welcomed by drivers and those who depend on motorized transport, representing a relief in daily expenses.



