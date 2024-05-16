Zelensky: Working With Partners To Provide Kharkiv, Donetsk And Sumy Regions With More Air Defence Systems

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky spoke about working with partners to provide Kharkiv, Donetsk, Sumy and other regions with more basic defence - air defence systems and long-range weapons.

He said this in his evening video address , Ukrinform reports.

"We are working in detail with our partners to provide, in particular, Kharkiv, Donetsk, Sumy and other regions with more basic defence, namely air defence systems and sufficient long-range weapons," Zelensky said.

He said that after returning to Kyiv, he spoke with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk about Ukraine's needs, "about Patriot systems that could significantly change the situation in the Kharkiv direction."

"We also discussed the Russian terrorist attacks on our regions in the western part of Ukraine, the threat that attacks on gas infrastructure pose to everyone in Europe. And not only to us, but also to our neighbours. We must jointly counteract this," the President stressed.

As reported, Volodymyr Zelensky held a meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Staff in Kharkiv.

