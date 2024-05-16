'Blue Visa' initiative reinforces UAE's commitment to sustainability

(MENAFN) Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, UAE Special Envoy for Climate Change, and President of the upcoming COP28 Conference of the Parties, underscored the UAE's unwavering dedication to upholding the legacy of sustainability laid down by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. He expressed deep appreciation for the announcement of the groundbreaking initiative known as the 'Blue Residency', viewing it as a significant stride towards fortifying the nation's global leadership in sustainability, environmental conservation, and nature protection.



In his statement marking the adoption of the 'Blue Residency' system in the Emirates, Dr. Al Jaber emphasized the initiative's role in incentivizing individuals possessing global expertise, talents, and competencies to contribute to the country's sustainable economic and social development endeavors. Moreover, he highlighted the importance of leveraging advanced technology and artificial intelligence to devise practical solutions, thereby addressing the challenges posed by climate change proactively. Dr. Al Jaber stressed the overarching objective of embracing a positive mindset that transforms climate-related challenges into opportunities, ultimately paving the way for a brighter future for humanity and the planet.



The 'Blue Residency' initiative stands as a testament to the UAE's steadfast commitment to sustainability and environmental stewardship, reflecting the nation's proactive approach in harnessing innovation and expertise to tackle pressing global issues. By fostering an environment conducive to sustainable development and attracting top talent from around the world, the UAE aims to lead by example and inspire positive change on a global scale, in alignment with its enduring principles of sustainability and responsibility towards future generations.

