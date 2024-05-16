Denmark Announces New Military Aid Package For Ukraine Worth EUR 750M

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Danish Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen announced on Thursday a new package of military assistance to Ukraine in the amount of EUR 750 million.

That's according to MFA Denmark 's press service, Ukrinform reports.

"Pleased to announce a new military support package to Ukraine worth 750 million EUR bolstering their air defense and artillery. Denmark also looking into opportunities for investing in Ukraine's defense industry," Rasmussen said.

He noted that Denmark“stands firmly” with Ukraine and its people.

Head of Zelensky's Office,'s PM talk defense aid to Ukraine

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the chief of the Ukrainian President's Office, Andriy Yermak, and Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen discussed military aid to Ukraine and the upcoming Global Peace Summit.

On May 8, President Volodymyr Zelensky discussed with Frederiksen solutions that would help speed up the transfer of F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine.