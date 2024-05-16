US Auto Industry Scam: Overpriced Parts, Repairs

The average age of US light passenger vehicles rose from 9 years in 2000 to 12.5 years in 2023. It rose fastest during the economic downturn after 2008, and after the Covid recession of 2021.



The average age of Chinese cars, by contrast, is 5.3 years. America is a mature market, to be sure, and China has an enormous reserve of first-time car buyers. But Chinese auto prices are falling due to

factory automation and economies of scale, and repair costs in China show little or no inflation, according to sources in the

mainland.

China's Consumer Price Index for“vehicle use and maintenance,” the closest equivalent, has been virtually unchanged since 2007.

Automation and production in scale explain why Chinese car prices are falling while US prices are rising:

An EV is an inherently simpler mechanism than than an internal combustion engine vehicle,

with 20 moving parts vs 200 moving parts in an ICE.

The enormous difference in repair costs, though, is the result of what

auto engineer

Alan Smith

calls“parts churn” – the

deliberate de-standardization of parts by auto manufacturers to force consumers to buy expensive components from the manufacturer.

I referred to his LinkedIn post on parts churn in a

May 13 commentary , but his account deserves more elaboration.

Most Americans can't afford new cars at an average price of $47,000, so they patch up their old ones. Between 2012 and 2012, the finance rate for a four-year new car loan ranged between 4% and 5%. In January 2024 it was 8.5%. That's $948 per month assuming a $5,000 down payment. In 2019, the average cost of a car was $37,000, the interest rate was 4%, and the monthly payment was $723.

The average cost of insurance meanwhile rose from $1,470 in in 2019 to $2,543 in 2024. That's another $90 a month. The cost of owning a new car, that is, has risen on average 7.5% a year each year since 2019.

It's no surprise that America's car fleet continues to age: Consumers keep their clunkers running rather than pay

another $300 per month per vehicle over the 2019 cost. There's no escaping auto inflation, though: New car prices are exorbitant, but the cost of maintaining the clunker is even steeper.

New car price inflation peaked at 13% year-on-year in 2022 and has fallen sharply since then. But inflation in auto repair, which reached 15% in 2022, remains at around 8% year-on-year.

As Alan Smith explains:

Smith appends the following table showing the degree of churn for a single part, namely airbag inflators. Between 2008 and 2022, for example, Ford Motor produced 675 different inflators, using them for between 1 and 4 years. The price of the part rose from $32.40 to $2,339.23. That helps explain the aftermarket profit margin for auto companies.

The simplest way to eliminate the auto industry's predatory practices, of course, would be

to

open the floodgates to imports.

But the demise of America's largest manufacturing industry would be devastating for the country's manufacturing base.

Donald Trump's proposed solution probably is best: Put a steep tariff on Chinese auto imports, whether

they come directly from China or via third countries like Mexico, but invite Chinese automakers to build plants in the United States and employ American workers.

