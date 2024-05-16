The HUAWEI Pura 70 Ultra: Redefining Photography And Design

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Huawei smartphones have carved a unique niche through its relentless focus on cutting-edge mobile photography. And its P Series smartphones have carried the standard for its relentless pursuit of innovation. This journey of P Series smartphones began in 2012. It was a lineup dedicated to pushing the boundaries of mobile imaging and design. Now, after over a decade, this iconic camera-centric smartphone series is transforming, reborn as the 'Pura Series'. This name change signifies an evolution. Pura, meaning "Purity," sets the series' new tone, signifying a bold fusion of fashion and technology, refined design, and an audacious vision for the future of mobile photography.

Smartphones have reached a point where truly disruptive innovations feel increasingly rare. Marginal improvements in processor power, battery life, and camera counts have become the name of the game, leaving smartphone brands struggling to stand out in a sea of similar devices. After all, there are only so many ways to differentiate one glass rectangle from another.

But once in a while, something does come along defying expectations and pushing the boundaries of what's possible. The HUAWEI Pura 70 Ultra is that phone. It is a potent mix of aesthetic distinction, imaging breakthroughs, and exceptional durability.

The Art of the smartphone

Starting with the design, the Pura 70 Ultra features a stunning Starry Pattern back panel that is sure to turn heads. The intricate embossed texture gives the phone a premium feel, while the gleaming starry motif evokes the lights dancing on the Seine River in Paris at night. The delicate plaid texture embossed onto the back panel adds a unique tactile feel, and the vegan leather finish elevates the overall elegance. The XMAGE label and red-ringed primary camera lens add a final touch of sophistication.

A camera that pops

But the real star of the show is the camera system. The headline feature is the Ultra Lighting pop-out camera featuring a 1-inch sensor, a first for any smartphone. When you are shooting, the lens smoothly extends from the body with a satisfying mechanical whir, like professional camera gear. This isn't just a hardware gimmick. The retractable design means the lens physically extends when you activate the camera, allowing Huawei to pack a massive 1-inch sensor and an f/1.6 aperture into a body that's just 8.4mm thick. It's a truly innovative solution.

The 1-inch sensor is a game-changer too. It's significantly larger than what you'll find on most smartphones. This translates to better light-gathering capabilities, improved low-light performance, wider dynamic range, and a shallower depth of field for that beautiful bokeh effect. In short, that means, better photos, especially in low-light situations. Combined with HUAWEI's XD Fusion Pro image processing engine, the results are simply stunning.

Ultra-speed snapshot: Freezing time

A big sensor is only part of the equation. To capture the perfect moment, no matter how fleeting, you need speed, and with the Pura 70 Ultra's Ultra Speed Snapshot feature, you can do just that. This feature uses multiple short and long exposures in tandem with the HUAWEI XD Motion Engine to capture fast-moving subjects with stunning clarity, allowing this phone to freeze time in ways that were once thought impossible.

The Ultra Speed Snapshot feature employs a combination of motion detection algorithms and predictive autofocus, enabling the camera to lock onto fast-moving subjects and freeze them in time, even at speeds up to 300km/h. Whether you're trying to photograph a bird in flight, a dancer in motion, or an F1 car zooming by, the Pura 70 Ultra is up to the task. The advanced motion algorithms ensure the foreground subject is crisp while the background remains clear and detailed.

A New Perspective with Macro

What if you prefer your subjects small and up close? Well, the Pura 70 Ultra has you covered there too. The Ultra Lighting Macro Telephoto Camera can capture highly detailed macro shots from just 5cm away, with up to 35x magnification. You can capture the intricate veins of a leaf and fill the frame with a single flower petal or insect wing and reveal details invisible to the naked eye.

Crystal Armor Kunlun Glass: Rugged and elegant

What's equally remarkable is that Huawei has done it all while also improving the phone's durability. The Pura 70 Ultra steps up with Crystal Armor Kunlun Glass, a nanocrystalline material that's both harder and more flexible than traditional smartphone glass and dramatically boosts scratch resistance by 300%, while also improving drop resistance. It's the kind of durability that gives you the confidence to take this camera phone on all your adventures.

Stay charged without waiting around

Speaking of adventures, the Pura 70 Ultra is always ready for action thanks to 100W wired and 80W wireless HUAWEI SuperCharge. You can top up the 5200mAh battery to 50 per cent in just 15 minutes, whether you're plugged in or going cord-free. Whether you're topping up between flights at the airport or powering up wirelessly in your car, the Pura 70 Ultra is ready when you are.

Enhanced AppGallery experience for HUAWEI Pura 70 Series users

The HUAWEI Pura 70 series now offers an enhanced and optimized AppGallery experience, bringing convenience and efficiency to your fingertips. Users can rest assured that all their favourite apps, including social media, banking, shopping, video streaming, and navigation, are readily available. With just one click, you can download essential apps like WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook, Careem, YouTube and Maps directly from the HUAWEI AppGallery.

Whether you're staying connected with friends and family on social media, managing your finances, shopping online, streaming your favourite videos, or navigating your way around town, the HUAWEI AppGallery has you covered. Enjoy a seamless, user-friendly experience designed to meet all your digital needs in one place.

UAE pre-orders, prices and availability.

The three new smartphones:

* The HUAWEI Pura 70 Ultra in Starry Pattern Design Green, Brown and Black is priced at Dh5099

* The HUAWEI Pura 70 Pro in Black and White priced at Dh3999

* The HUAWEI Pura 70 in Black, White and Pink priced at Dh2999 is available for pre-order in the UAE starting from May 15th with gifts worth Dh898 including the HUAWEI FreeBuds Pro 3 and HUAWEI Care+ 6-month package, from Huawei Experience Stores, e-shop and selelct retailer across the UAE.