Makemytrip Ends FY2024 With Highest-Ever Gross Bookings And Profit

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) May 15, 2024: MakeMyTrip Limited, India's leading travel service provider, announced its unaudited financial and operating results for its fiscal fourth quarter and full year ended March 31, 2024.



Business & Financial Highlights | Q4 FY24 & Full Year FY24



- Strong growth across Gross Bookings, Revenue and Profit despite low seasonality in leisure travel in Q4.

- Gross Bookings grew by 23.0% YoY in constant currency to $2,039.0 million in Q4 FY24 from $1,673.9 million in Q4 FY23.

- Revenue as per IFRS grew by 38.1% YoY in constant currency to $202.9 million in Q4 FY24 from $148.5 million in Q4 FY23.

- Adjusted Operating Profit registered growth of 70.4% YoY and reached $32.4 million in Q4 FY24 compared to $19.0 million in Q4 FY23.

- Profit for the quarter was $171.9 million, this includes a one-time credit of $126.1 million on recognition of deferred tax assets and a one-time gain of $30.6 million due to the change in carrying value of our convertible notes due 2028 measured at amortized cost.



Commenting on the results, Rajesh Magow, Group Chief Executive Officer, MakeMyTrip, said, â€œIndians are embracing the call to travel with a newfound enthusiasm with both leisure and business-related travel demand in India having crossed pre-pandemic levels. Our strategy to serve millions of our customers and first-time travellers through a comprehensive portfolio of travel and ancillary products with personalised experiences is yielding results. It has helped us deliver strong growth in a quarter that is typically a seasonally slower period for leisure travel. We are pleased that we have bounced back stronger from the COVID-19

pandemic by posting our best-ever financial performance during Fiscal year 2024 in terms of both Gross Bookings and Profit.â€

Company :-Avian WE

User :- Tanupriya Choudhary

Email :...