'You Won't See Me...' Virat Kohli Reveals Retirement Plans

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Thu 16 May 2024, 3:28 PM

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's star batter Virat Kohli doesn't want to leave cricket with any regrets once he draws the curtain on his glorious career.

Kohli, who made his debut in 2008, has broken one batting record after another in international cricket.

The 35-year-old is currently keeping Royal Challengers Bengaluru's IPL playoffs hopes alive with powerful performances.

During the Royal Gala Dinner, held in Bengaluru, the hugely experienced batter explained how he manages to give his 100 per cent in every single game.

"It's very simple. I think as a sportsman, we do have an end date to our careers. So I am just going backwards. I don't want to finish my career thinking: 'Oh what if I have done this on that particular day because I can't keep going on and on forever. So It's just about not leaving any undone business behind and not having any regrets later, which I am very sure I won't," Kohli said

As of now, Kohli has remained silent about his retirement plans. But during the event, he revealed that he plans to take a long break when he announces his retirement.

"Once I am done, I will be gone, you won't see me for a while. So I want to give my everything till the time I play and that's the only thing that keeps me going," he said.

In the 50 overs World Cup last year, Kohli surpassed legendary batter Sachin Tendulkar to become the player with the most ODI hundreds (50).

In the ongoing IPL season, Kohli currently leads the race for the Orange Cap with 661 runs in 13 innings at a strike rate of 155.16 and a whopping average of 66.10. His impressive tally is fuelled by five fifties and one century.

RCB are currently fifth on the IPL table with 12 points from 13 matches. They will play a crucial match against third-ranked Chennai Super Kings, who have accumulated 14 points from 13 matches on Saturday.

After the conclusion of the cash-rich league, Kohli will feature for India in the T20 World Cup. The marquee event will kick off in June in the US and the West Indies.

