HONEYWELL AUTOMATION INDIA LIMITED APPOINTS ATUL PAI AS MANAGING DIRECTOR

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Pune, May 15, 2024 – Honeywell Automation India Limited (HAIL) (NSE: HONAUT) today announced the appointment of Atul Pai as its Managing Director, effective May 16, 2024. He succeeds Ashish Gaikwad who is taking on a broader responsibility as India Leader for Industrial Automation, one of Honeywell International Inc’s strategic business groups.



“Atul brings more than two decades of Honeywell experience in various regional and global roles across Honeywell and its finance division. In his new role, he will provide strategic direction on HAIL to help strengthen our growth, enhance value for our customers and further build our local brand,” said Ganesh Natarajan, Chairman & Independent Director, HAIL. “Atul’s deep understanding of our business combined with his extensive expertise in building automation will be invaluable for HAIL.”



“As an experienced CFO and proven business leader, Atul has the right experience, leadership qualities and business acumen to lead HAIL forward,” added Ashish Modi, Non-executive Director of HAIL and President, Honeywell India. “Atul’s 20 plus years tenure at Honeywell combined with his unique knowledge of our business make him a natural successor to Ashish Gaikwad, and I am confident in his ability to drive superior stakeholder engagement and corporate governance across our business. I also want to thank Ashish Gaikwad for his leadership and invaluable contributions to HAIL over the last several years.”



Pai joined HAIL in 2001 and has held several leadership roles across the business. Pai spent eight years serving as Global CFO for Honeywell Building Solution and served as Operations Controller for Honeywell. He has been a Member of the HAIL Board of Directors since 2021. Pai is a qualified Chartered Accountant and holds a Bachelor of Commerce from Mumbai University.



“It is an absolute privilege to have the opportunity to lead HAIL, which has pioneered the industrial & building automation journey in this country for three decades to support the government’s ambition to Make in India,” said Atul Pai. “Honeywell’s technology capabilities across automation, digitalisation and sustainability, our team of experienced professionals and our excellence in execution give us a competitive edge to lead in the industry.”



HAIL is listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE), and is a leader in integrated automation and software solutions, including process solutions and building solutions. It has a wide product portfolio in environmental and combustion controls, and sensing and control and provides engineering services in the field of automation and control to global clients.



HAIL was established in 1984 with its manufacturing, design, and engineering facilities located in Pune. Today, it is a Fortune India 500 company with more than 3,000 employees spread across Pune, Ahmedabad, Baroda, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Chennai, Gurgaon, Kolkata, and Jamshedpur. HAIL has the unique distinction of being one of the first automation companies in India to be awarded dual certification of ISO:14001 and OHSAS:18001.





MENAFN16052024005232011781ID1108222135