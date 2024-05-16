China To Reboot Markets With Home Purchases

“Without government intervention, it might take a year from now for saleable inventory to be lowered to a level that the market would likely see as 'balance',” Wang Yi, head of the Asia Pacific real estate team at Goldman Sachs Research, says in a research note.“We believe a prolonged housing price decline could trigger a negative feedback loop by further contraction in aggregate demand and credit supply.”

She says the residential property inventory in mainland China was estimated at about 30 trillion yuan (US$4 trillion) on a cost basis as of the end of last year. If that property is fully built-up, she says, this will be about 10 times what the market sold in 2023 or one-fourth of total housing stock as of end-2023.

She says the funding gap for the industry to fully reach back-to-normal operation levels in 2024 is about 3 to 4 trillion yuan, resulting in a significant inventory overhang.

According to the trial program in eight Chinese cities, local governments' urban investment firms can borrow bank loans at a 3% interest rate to purchase unsold homes if they have 20% down payments.

But such a deal is not attractive as rental yields may usually be just around 3%. And urban investment firms will risk losing their money if home prices fall.



As of early this year, loans totaling only 4.1 billion yuan have been taken out in four projects.

Li Yujia, chief researcher at the Guangdong Planning Institute's residential policy research center, said the progress of the trial program is slow as urban investment companies hesitate to enter markets in a property down cycle.



He said urban investment companies can begin by buying some unsold homes in a project that has already sold more than 70% of its apartments, allowing property developers to move on and focus on new ones.

If a project has only sold a small number of its apartments, he said, an urban investment firm can try to arrange for the existing buyers to purchase elsewhere, and then it can purchase the project all at once.

“Whether the government's plan to reduce property inventory will succeed depends on the demand side,” said Yan Yuejin, research director of Shanghai E-House Real Estate Research Institute.“Although property sales are picking gradually up, the overall pace of inventory reduction remains slow.”

Yan said the sluggish property demand has also made property developers postpone their marketing schemes. He said about 55% of the new homes for sale in the markets in top-tier cities had been launched in 2023 or earlier while the ratio in third-tier cities reached 68%.

Some analysts said local governments' home purchase programs must be launched together with a basket of other supportive measures in order to show some effects.

