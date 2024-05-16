Oman Air Extends Winter Schedule To Zurich

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Muscat: In response to rising demand, Oman Air has announced an extension to its winter schedule, introducing direct flights between Muscat and Zurich starting October 5, 2024.

Initially, the airline will operate three weekly flights on Monday, Saturday, and Sunday, with the Muscat-Zurich flight departing at 2.20pm and arriving at 7:25pm, and the Zurich-Muscat flight departing at 9.15pm and arriving at 06.20am.

From October 27, 2024, to March 28, 2025, four weekly flights will be offered on Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday, with the Muscat-Zurich flight departing at 3.00pm and arriving at 7.05pm, and the Zurich-Muscat flight departing at 9.35pm and arriving at 06.50am.

