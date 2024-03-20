Oral Hygiene Market Trends, Size, Share, Analysis, 2024-2032 | IMARC Group

(MENAFN- IMARC Group)





The latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Oral Hygiene Market : Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032,”

offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global oral hygiene market. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market.

How Big is the Global Oral Hygiene Market:

The global oral hygiene market size reached US$ 50.8 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 67.8 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 3.2% during 2024-2032.

Market Overview:

Oral hygiene is the practice of maintaining clean teeth and gums to prevent dental issues such as cavities, gingivitis, periodontitis, and bad breath. It is a critical component of overall health, as poor oral hygiene can lead to dental and medical problems, including tooth decay and gum disease, and can even have links to heart disease, stroke, and diabetes. The cornerstone of good oral hygiene is regular brushing and flossing, which remove plaque, a sticky film of bacteria that forms on the teeth and gums after eating. Dentists recommend brushing teeth at least twice a day with fluoride toothpaste and flossing daily to remove plaque from areas where a toothbrush can't reach. This routine is complemented by regular dental check-ups and cleanings, which not only help maintain oral health but can also identify potential issues early before they become severe.



Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/oral-hygiene-market/requestsample

Global Oral Hygiene Market Trends:

The growing awareness among consumers about the importance of oral health and its impact on overall well-being is driving the global market. Educational campaigns by healthcare professionals, along with widespread marketing and advertising by key industry players, have significantly raised public knowledge about the link between oral health and general health, including the association with conditions such as heart disease and diabetes.

This increased awareness has increased the demand for oral hygiene products. Moreover, continual technological advancements in oral hygiene products are also significantly contributing to market growth. Innovations such as electric toothbrushes with smart connectivity, advances in formulations of toothpaste and mouthwashes with specific health benefits, and the development of eco-friendly and organic oral care products cater to evolving consumer preferences for effectiveness, convenience, and sustainability.

By the IMARC Group, Some of the Top Competitive Landscape Operating in the Global Oral Hygiene Industry are Given Below:

















Church & Dwight Co. Inc.

Colgate-Palmolive

Dabur India Ltd.

GlaxoSmithKline

Henkel

The Himalaya Drug Company

Johnson & Johnson

Philips (Koninklijke Philips)

Lion Corporation

Procter & Gamble

Sunstar Suisse SA Unilever



Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Distribution Channel:



Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Pharmacies

Online Stores Others



Breakup by Application:



Adults

Kids Infants



Breakup by Product:



Toothpaste

Toothbrushes & Accessories

Mouthwash/Rinses

Dental Accessories/Ancillaries

Denture Products

Dental Prosthesis Cleaning Solutions Others



Breakup by Region:



North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)



Key highlights of the Report:



Market Performance (2018-2023)

Market Outlook (2024-2032)

COVID-19 Impact on the Market

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Structure of the Market

Value Chain Analysis Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape



Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC's information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company's expertise.

Contact US

IMARC Group





134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA

Email:

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800