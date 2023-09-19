Newvid Variants Can Be Unavoidbale - But How Tope With Them?

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Rena Murshud
COVID-19, which is just being forgotten, is looming out again
with another name - Eris.
The emergence of the Eris variant, first seen in Indonesia and
then in Turkiye, brought many questions to mind. How dangeris
this variant? What is the rate of spread? Is there any fear of
coming to Azerbaijan? Will there be another lockdown again? How
long will it take?
According to the research conducted by Azernews , it seems that during a period when the
viis alive it continues to be transmitted, its new variants
have become common. It has been seen in more than 50 countries in
the world and the Eris variant is becoming further widespread.
This new variant, which is quick to spread, generally resembles
the common cold. It causes symptoms such as runny nose, cough,
weakness and nausea. There may be loss of taste and smell. People
with such symptoms should rest at home for a week and avoid social
gatherings. If this is done, the epidemic will be prevented from
spreading in society.
The first rule is the hygiene, i.e. the use of a mask in this
process. People who are sick should not mix up with society. If one
has to come together with other people, that person should use a
mask. There is currently no reason for healthy people to use a
mask. However, people with chronic diseases, elderly people, and
immunocompromised people need to protect themselves. It is already
clear to everyone how to protect themselves during the pandemic
period.
COVID-19, which first appeared in Wuhan, China, in 2019, has
mutated many times. It continued to spread to every corner of the
world with different variants. During this process, the World
Health Organization (WHO) determined some of the emerging variants
as "concerning variants".
The Alpha variant, which was first detected in
England in September 2020. So much so that it influenced England at
that time. It spread all over the world. With the increase of the
Delta variant, it disappeared.
The Beta variant was identified in South Africa
at the end of 2020. It quickly spread to other countries. It was
stated that Beta is 50 percent more contagithan the first type
of coronavirus.
The Delta variant was first identified in India
in September 2020. It spread all over the world in a short time. It
has become the most dominant variant of the coronavirus.
The Gamma variant was detected for the first
time in passengers traveling from Japan to Brazil in January 2020.
It caused many deaths in Brazil.
The Omicron variant appeared in South Africa in
November 2021. It was determined to be more contagithan Delta.
It spread rapidly all over the world. Two subspecies of the Omicron
variant, Eris and Pirola, began to spread rapidly all over the
world.
Eris , a subtype of the Omicron variant, was
first seen in Indonesia in February 2023. The World Health
Organization evaluated it as a "variant to watch" in the report
published on August 9.
Pirola , first seen in 2023, is a subspecies of
the Omicron variant. After it was detected, it started to spread
around the world.
First of all, there is no need to worry because all the reported
cases are mild cases. There is no seriillness. Deaths related
to COVID-19 are decreasing in the world.
It is not yet known whether it will come to Azerbaijan. We hope
that we will not go back to the old times again and face a chaotic
epidemic like in the 2020-2021. Because this vihas learned to
live with humans over time. It changed itself through mutations. It
learned how to live together without killing people or making them
seriously ill. Over time, people gained immunity either by being
vaccinated or by contracting the disease. Since social immunity has
been gained, there will not be such a chaotic return.