Japan, UNDP Donate Six Mobile DNA Labs, 26 Vehicles To Ukraine Police

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's forensic experts with the National Police received from the Japanese Government and UNDP a batch of six mobile DNA labs and 26 vehicles.

That's according to the police press service, Ukrinform reports.

"Today, with the support of UNDP in Ukraine and the Embassy of Japan in Ukraine, equipment was handed over to strengthen the forensic units of the National Police. This became possible within the framework of the international technical assistance project 'Promotion of human security in Ukraine through responding to the multidimensional crisis caused by the war," the statement states.

According to the police, forensic units across all regions received 26 Volkswagen Crafter vehicles, six mobile DNA laboratories, and other equipment to make their performance even more effective.

Drones andlab: United States donated assistance to police to record Russia's crimes in Ukraine

The National Police informed that mobile forensic labs based on Volkswagen Crafter vehicles are equipped with the necessary technology to ensure high-quality crime scene investigation and rapid DNA check in adverse field conditions.

Maksym Tsutskiridze, First Deputy Head of the National Police, said the assistance provided by international partners will significantly expand the capabilities of forensic units, and therefore contribute to more efficient gathering of war crime evidence.

"I'd like to once again thank you on behalf of the National Police for the assistance provided, including international training courses, visits to Japan by our forensic experts, and acquisition of new skills," Tsutzkiridze said.

Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs Vasyl Teteria thanked UNDP representatives in Ukraine and the Embassy of Japan for the aid provided, stating that the Japanese government has constantly supported Ukraine since Day 1 of Russia's full-scale invasion.

Ambassador of Japan to Ukraine Kuninori Matsuda thanked police officers for their work toward serving justice, risking their lives.

"I sincerely hope that these forensic kits, cars, and the training that Ukrainian police officers have undergone, will improve our work of establishing justice and collecting evidence of crimes in this war. We must work together to hold all war criminals accountable," Matsuda said.

As reported earlier, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine and the National Police received a package of technical assistance from the Federal Criminal Police Office of Germany. This includes a submarine drone, demining systems, and a DNA analyzer.