India And Iran To Ink 10-Year Chabahar Port Management Deal

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) India and Iran

are set

to sign a 10-year agreement for India to manage the Chabahar port,

marking a significant development in bilateral cooperation with potential geopolitical implications for the region.

The Chabahar port is seen as a crucial link between India and Afghanistan, Central Asia, and the wider Eurasian region, ANI, a partner of TV BRICS reported.

Future plans include connecting Chabahar with the North-South International Transport Corridor,

which aims to create a trade route from India to Russia through Iran.

“We believe that as and when a long-term arrangement

is concluded,

it will clear the pathway for bigger investments to

be made

in the port,” said Subrahmanyam Jaishankar,

India's Minister of Foreign Affairs.

The North-South International Transport Corridor

is envisioned

to transport goods from India and the Gulf States to Western and Northern Europe through Iran,

Azerbaijan,

and Russia,

integrating the railways of these countries.

The corridor's primary advantage is the potential to reduce delivery times significantly.

Experts view the Chabahar port agreement as a geopolitical milestone,

facilitating

trade and connectivity in the region.