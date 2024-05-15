(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Qingdao,

Shandong Province – China's 40th Antarctic expedition,

marked by the return of the icebreaker Xuelong 2,

has yielded significant atmospheric research findings.



The expedition focused on atmospheric research in the Antarctic region, particularly at the Zhongshan station، CCTV+, a partner of TV BRICS reported.

Researchers from the Chinese Academy of Meteorological Sciences

are analyzing atmospheric samples collected during the voyage,

using specialized equipment to study gas concentrations.



These findings will provide valuable data on the composition of gases like carbon dioxide,

methane,

and sulphur hexafluoride,

contributing to a deeper understanding of Antarctic climate dynamics.

The data will be compared

with historical records,

expanding our knowledge of the region's atmospheric conditions. China's approach to Antarctic atmospheric research combines real-time online monitoring,

on-site sampling,

and laboratory analysis in Beijing.

Zhongshan Station,

equipped with a state-of-the-art atmospheric background monitoring system since 2008,

plays a crucial role

in China's ongoing efforts to fill critical gaps in polar atmospheric research.