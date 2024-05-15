Djembe Consultants Demonstrates Commitment to MEA Innovation Ecosystem Growth with

(MENAFN- Editorial) Cairo, Egypt – 14th May 2024 – Djembe Consultants (Djembe), an award-winning consultancy focusing on the African and Middle Eastern (MEA) regions, has today announced the launch of a new initiative: Accelerate with Djembe, the World’s first communications-focused accelerator program for scaleups in the Middle East and Africa. Expression of interests are now being accepted at



Accelerate with Djembe is a program that aims to support innovation and entrepreneurship in the Middle East and Africa regions by providing relevant insights into critical communication disciplines. These disciplines include branding, crisis communications, digital marketing, funding, media relations, and strategic partnerships. The program caters to the unique experiences and needs of both local ventures scaling in the regions and foreign ventures scaling into them. The ultimate goal of the program is to make communications a core component of innovation and entrepreneurship in the MEA regions.



The accelerator program is now open for scale-ups that have a proven track record of three consecutive years of growth and have existing operations in Africa and the Middle East or a demonstrated potential to expand in both regions. This program will span over three months and will provide tailored mentorship, access to a global network of innovators, as well as equity-free communications support dedicated to aiding their business needs with communications advisory and expert insights, among other benefits.



Djembe Consultants, Chief Executive Officer Mitchell Prather, commenting on the launch, said: “Accelerate with Djembe forms part of our growing commitment to support the MEA innovation ecosystem. At Djembe we understand that scaleups require a unique skillset to build a compelling story that showcases their growth potential and secures funding. This is why we are excited to launch Accelerate with Djembe. We strongly believe in the potential of innovators and entrepreneurs, particularly in regions with a large youth population. Accelerate with Djembe also symbolizes Djembe’s own next stage of development as the communication partner of choice for the MEA innovation ecosystem.”





MENAFN15052024000045002288ID1108214841